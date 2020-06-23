Engagement Labs (CVE:EL) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Engagement Labs Inc (CVE:EL)’s stock price fell 14.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 30,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 112,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and a PE ratio of -1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03.

Get Engagement Labs alerts:

Engagement Labs (CVE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.17 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Engagement Labs Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Engagement Labs Inc provides intelligent data, analytics, and insights for marketers and organizations to track, measure, and benchmark the conversations happening around a brand or industry. The company offers TotalSocial, a platform to measure online and offline conversations in a single scoring system comprising TotalSocial SCORECARD for scores and metrics through an online portal; TotalSocial DIAGNOSTICS for dedicated account management; and TotalSocial PREDICT for modeling the impact on business.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Engagement Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engagement Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.