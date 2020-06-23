Engagement Labs (CVE:EL) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2020

Engagement Labs Inc (CVE:EL)’s stock price fell 14.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 30,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 112,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and a PE ratio of -1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03.

Engagement Labs (CVE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.17 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Engagement Labs Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Engagement Labs Company Profile (CVE:EL)

Engagement Labs Inc provides intelligent data, analytics, and insights for marketers and organizations to track, measure, and benchmark the conversations happening around a brand or industry. The company offers TotalSocial, a platform to measure online and offline conversations in a single scoring system comprising TotalSocial SCORECARD for scores and metrics through an online portal; TotalSocial DIAGNOSTICS for dedicated account management; and TotalSocial PREDICT for modeling the impact on business.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Engagement Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engagement Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit