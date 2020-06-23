Equitable Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 57.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,794 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,408 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 0.9% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,463,224,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,401,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454,341 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 86.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,659,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,314,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735,426 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $398,420,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,407,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,550 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.30. 4,024,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,525,034. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.79. The company has a market cap of $159.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total value of $347,002.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,210 shares of company stock valued at $13,893,200 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

