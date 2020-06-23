Equitable Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,318 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,122,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after buying an additional 8,659,315 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Intel by 2,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $250,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,700 shares in the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,547 shares of company stock worth $5,862,050 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $59.92. 21,543,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,268,887. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $252.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Argus upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.