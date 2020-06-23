Equitable Trust Co. Purchases 17,374 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,314 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,374 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,081,756 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.49. 7,896,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,927,407. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Starbucks from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.32.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.