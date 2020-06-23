ETRACS CMCI Agriculture Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:UAG) Stock Price Down 0.8%

ETRACS CMCI Agriculture Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:UAG) shares fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.99 and last traded at $13.99, 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.88.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS CMCI Agriculture Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS CMCI Agriculture Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.