Everipedia (IQ) Hits Market Capitalization of $15.23 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $15.23 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. One Everipedia token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, OTCBTC, Upbit and DragonEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.18 or 0.01856138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00170450 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00046369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00110495 BTC.

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,011,303,248 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,792,812,269 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Everipedia Token Trading

Everipedia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, DragonEX, Upbit, OTCBTC, BigONE and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

