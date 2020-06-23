Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

Get Exponent alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Shares of EXPO stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.71. The company had a trading volume of 504,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,144. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.40. Exponent has a 52-week low of $56.72 and a 52-week high of $82.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exponent will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 4,370 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $295,237.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,787.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 5,648 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $419,081.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,070 shares of company stock valued at $3,322,803. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1,333.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 51.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exponent (EXPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.