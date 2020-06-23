Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 278,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,954 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.7% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,850,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $198,883,000 after buying an additional 54,633 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $637,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $11,133,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 280,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,596,000 after buying an additional 15,577 shares during the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.96.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $46.70. 16,401,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,221,342. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $77.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.40. The company has a market cap of $197.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.