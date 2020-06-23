Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 19.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,393 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 1.2% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $5,429,501,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Facebook by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after buying an additional 6,394,036 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Facebook by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,619,569,000 after buying an additional 4,236,566 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 1,141.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $642,580,000 after buying an additional 3,542,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $234.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.40.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.14, for a total transaction of $46,005.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,865.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,882 shares of company stock worth $14,906,392 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.24. 23,600,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,550,854. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.51. The firm has a market cap of $681.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $245.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

