Fiii (FIII) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $369.00

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One Fiii coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg and DigiFinex. Over the last seven days, Fiii has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. Fiii has a market capitalization of $39,444.87 and approximately $369.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Fiii

Fiii’s launch date was September 12th, 2018. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. Fiii’s official message board is medium.com/@fiiilab.io . Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fiii’s official website is fiii.io

Buying and Selling Fiii

Fiii can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fiii should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fiii using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

