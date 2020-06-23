Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lessened its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $101.96. 3,472,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,657,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $3,102,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,747,704.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total transaction of $31,434,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,408,869.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 407,996 shares of company stock worth $42,532,359. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.19.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

