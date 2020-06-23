Flowchain (FLC) Market Cap Tops $1.41 Million

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $268,202.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Flowchain token can now be purchased for about $1.89 or 0.00019531 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00044368 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.80 or 0.05198374 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002694 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00053780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00031617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00012381 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

Flowchain (FLC) is a token. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,601 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin . Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

