Global X Scientific Beta Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIX) Shares Down 0%

Global X Scientific Beta Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIX) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.53 and last traded at $20.53, approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.54.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Scientific Beta Asia ex-Japan ETF stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Global X Scientific Beta Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIX) by 94.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 3.70% of Global X Scientific Beta Asia ex-Japan ETF worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

