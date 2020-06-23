Hartford Multifactor Global Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROGS) Shares Down 1%

Hartford Multifactor Global Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROGS)’s stock price dropped 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.58 and last traded at $24.64, approximately 1,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.89.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.01.

