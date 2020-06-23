Havilah Resources (ASX:HAV) Trading Down 10.1%

Havilah Resources Ltd (ASX:HAV)’s stock price fell 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.09 ($0.06) and last traded at A$0.09 ($0.06), 132,620 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 267,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.10 ($0.07).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $23.67 million and a PE ratio of -2.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$0.09 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.10.

Havilah Resources Company Profile (ASX:HAV)

Havilah Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for copper, cobalt, gold, iron ore, uranium, tin, molybdenum, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interests in the Portia gold project; North Portia copper-gold project; Kalkaroo copper-gold-molybdenum project; Mutooroo copper-cobalt-gold project; and Maldorky iron ore project.

