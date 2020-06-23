Hawthorn Resources (ASX:HAW) Trading Up 3.7%

Hawthorn Resources Limited (ASX:HAW) shares were up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.14 ($0.10) and last traded at A$0.14 ($0.10), approximately 95,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 36,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.14 ($0.10).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.14. The stock has a market cap of $45.73 million and a PE ratio of 2.64.

Hawthorn Resources Company Profile (ASX:HAW)

Hawthorn Resources Limited operates as a gold and base metal explorer in Western Australia. The company explores for gold, iron ore, nickel, and copper deposits. Its primary project is the Trouser Legs Mine gold project located to the east-north-east of Kalgoorlie and centred on the Pinjin Goldfield.

