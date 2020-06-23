Highfield Resources (ASX:HFR) Trading Up 2.6%

Highfield Resources Ltd (ASX:HFR)’s share price was up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.41 ($0.29) and last traded at A$0.40 ($0.28), approximately 36,238 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 126,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.39 ($0.28).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$0.39 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.81 million and a P/E ratio of -17.39.

About Highfield Resources (ASX:HFR)

Highfield Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of potash mineral properties in Spain. The company holds 100% interests in the Muga, Vipasca, Pintano, Izaga, and Sierra del Perdón potash projects, which are located in the Ebro potash producing basin in Northern Spain covering a project area of approximately 550 square kilometers.

