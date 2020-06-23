HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 583,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,298 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $31,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,622,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,458 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,527,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,697,000 after acquiring an additional 104,574 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,837,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,301 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,608,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,751,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,714,000 after acquiring an additional 611,502 shares during the last quarter.

USMV traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,674,978 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.11. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

