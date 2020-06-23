IG Gold Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 23rd. In the last week, IG Gold has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. One IG Gold token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, CoinExchange, TRX Market and ABCC. IG Gold has a market capitalization of $909,427.32 and $77.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IG Gold alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.06 or 0.01885999 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00170570 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001296 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00049933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002091 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold (IGG) is a token. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,749,913,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy

Buying and Selling IG Gold

IG Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, TRX Market, CoinExchange and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IG Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IG Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.