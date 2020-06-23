Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives $6.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.53.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INFN shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Infinera from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nomura Securities cut their price target on Infinera from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub cut Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of INFN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.00. 5,486,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,681. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33. Infinera has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Infinera had a negative return on equity of 37.47% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $330.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Infinera’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David W. Heard bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $64,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 193,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,586.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Infinera by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 316,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 33,232 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,386,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Infinera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Infinera by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,383,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,935,000 after acquiring an additional 330,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Infinera by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 16,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

