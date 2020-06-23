Insider Selling: Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) President Sells 15,175 Shares of Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) President Brian Distelburger sold 15,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $272,846.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 3,581,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,394,147.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $161,700.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $151,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $141,600.00.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $144,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $129,200.00.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $121,900.00.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $113,700.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $122,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $103,100.00.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $105,100.00.

Shares of NYSE YEXT traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,819,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,033. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.57. Yext Inc has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $22.65.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 41.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.32%. The business had revenue of $85.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yext Inc will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Invus Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yext in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,797,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Yext by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,848,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,080 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Yext by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,092,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yext during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,955,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in Yext during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Yext in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Yext from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.61.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

