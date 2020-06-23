Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,942 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.35.

CSCO traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $45.47. The company had a trading volume of 22,058,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,130,980. The company has a market cap of $191.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

