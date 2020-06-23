Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 97,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 39,675 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,789,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,353,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,062,000 after purchasing an additional 287,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.17. 232,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,322. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.19. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $62.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.