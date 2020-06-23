Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 19.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 25,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 14.9% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 122.9% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 40.7% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $13.32 on Tuesday, reaching $1,463.98. 1,783,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,406.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,349.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,514.59.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

