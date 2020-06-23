Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2020

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laffer Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,703,389.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,443,584. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.15.

Shares of V stock traded up $3.01 on Tuesday, reaching $197.97. 9,710,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,663,937. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.61. The company has a market capitalization of $373.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

