Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 102,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 30,403 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 23,917 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,867,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,363,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,749,465. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.22.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

