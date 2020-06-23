Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $434,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,145 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Comcast by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,342,000 after purchasing an additional 20,472 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Comcast by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 733,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,992,000 after buying an additional 16,958 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1,440.6% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after buying an additional 163,379 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 66,507 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Guggenheim cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.72.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.20. 24,489,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,262,393. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.88. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $175.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

