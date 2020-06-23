Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $479,000 Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,566 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 2,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.83.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,918,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,034,215. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.47. The firm has a market cap of $265.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $259.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

