Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 564 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,462,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,848,000 after acquiring an additional 43,147 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 68,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $131.36. 3,404,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,171,104. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $181.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.31.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra upped their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

