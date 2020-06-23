Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,828 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,122,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659,315 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $73,141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $250,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,700 shares during the period. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research firms have commented on INTC. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.44.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.92. The stock had a trading volume of 21,543,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,268,887. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.39. The firm has a market cap of $252.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,050. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.