INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on ICAGY shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of ICAGY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.46. The company had a trading volume of 160,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,091. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.64.

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.38). INTL CONS AIRL/S had a positive return on equity of 52.36% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that INTL CONS AIRL/S will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About INTL CONS AIRL/S

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

