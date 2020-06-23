iPath US Treasury Steepener ETN (NASDAQ:STPP) Shares Down 0%

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2020

iPath US Treasury Steepener ETN (NASDAQ:STPP)’s share price was down 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00, approximately 816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.01.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.66.

