JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Increased by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.3% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,908,541,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,195,754,000 after buying an additional 8,187,609 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $367,801,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,879,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,696,000 after buying an additional 2,566,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after buying an additional 2,262,845 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. DZ Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.04.

JPM stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.93. The stock had a trading volume of 15,064,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,174,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

