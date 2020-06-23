Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) was down 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81, approximately 20,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 240% from the average daily volume of 5,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82.

Keppel REIT was listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006. It is one of Asia's leading REITs with a young and large portfolio of premium Grade A commercial assets in Singapore's prime business and financial districts. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia.

