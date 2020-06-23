Komet Resources (CVE:KMT) Trading 4.5% Higher

Komet Resources Inc (CVE:KMT)’s stock price traded up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, 35,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 21% from the average session volume of 29,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 million and a PE ratio of -0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09.

Komet Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in West Africa. The company owns a 100% interest in the Guiro-Diouga gold mining property located in northern Burkina Faso; and the Dabia South permit that covers 35 square kilometers located in the gold-mining camp of Kéniéba, Republic of Mali.

