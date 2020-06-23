La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $367.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:LZB traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,578. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. La-Z-Boy has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average of $27.04.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of La-Z-Boy from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut La-Z-Boy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. La-Z-Boy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

