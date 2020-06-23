LifeSteps Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 82,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.02.

Shares of T traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,825,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,101,324. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.19. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $217.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

