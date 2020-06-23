Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,683 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.76. 4,172,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,749,465. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.22.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

