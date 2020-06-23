Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,084 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,048 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 1.9% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Oracle by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 53,507 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 17,524 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $2,777,000. Institutional investors own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,705,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,505,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.56. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

