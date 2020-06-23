Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,918 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $12,636,000. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $955,000. NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 14,127 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 49,826 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 15,760 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 50,039 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $54.94. The stock had a trading volume of 19,753,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,928,742. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.58. The company has a market capitalization of $232.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VZ. ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

