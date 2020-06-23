Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Purchases 454 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.7% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.75. 7,131,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,513,423. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Barclays reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.15.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.