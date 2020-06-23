Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 1,404 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,679 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 1.1% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.72.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.20. 24,489,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,262,393. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

