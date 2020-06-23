Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 395 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,782 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.3% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,430,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,525 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,106,530,000 after purchasing an additional 733,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Visa by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,525,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,002 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,273,812,000 after purchasing an additional 116,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,303,463,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,443,584. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $3.01 on Tuesday, hitting $197.97. 9,710,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,663,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.08 and its 200 day moving average is $185.61. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The company has a market capitalization of $373.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.15.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

