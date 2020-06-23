Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 89 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,189,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,113,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,591.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total transaction of $66,993.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $426,124.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322 shares of company stock worth $410,071 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

GOOG stock traded up $12.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,464.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,352,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,405.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,351.18. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

