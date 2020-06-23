M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Receives $32.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDC. ValuEngine lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $46.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of M.D.C. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in M.D.C. by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in M.D.C. by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in M.D.C. by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in M.D.C. by 35.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDC stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.47. The stock had a trading volume of 788,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,626. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.65. M.D.C. has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.88 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

