Manning and Napier Inc (NYSE:MN) Short Interest Down 11.9% in June

Manning and Napier Inc (NYSE:MN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,600 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the May 31st total of 156,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Manning and Napier stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manning and Napier Inc (NYSE:MN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Manning and Napier at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Manning and Napier alerts:

Manning and Napier stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,097. Manning and Napier has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $46.20 million, a PE ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 2.96.

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.68 million. Manning and Napier had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Manning and Napier will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Manning and Napier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut Manning and Napier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

About Manning and Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Manning and Napier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning and Napier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.