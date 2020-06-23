Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) Short Interest Down 11.6% in June

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 464,500 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the May 31st total of 525,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 355,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE MCS traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.92. 660,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,614. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.68. Marcus has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $37.64. The company has a market cap of $432.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.69 million. Marcus had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.05%. Equities analysts predict that Marcus will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Marcus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Marcus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 53.0% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus during the first quarter worth $56,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 21.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Voit & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

