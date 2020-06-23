MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Short Interest Up 8.7% in June

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,250,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the May 31st total of 8,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Approximately 16.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on MasTec from $75.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on MasTec from $71.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on MasTec from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other MasTec news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,945 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $244,280.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTZ traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.39. 1,382,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,852. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.43. MasTec has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $73.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.41.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. MasTec had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

