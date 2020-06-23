Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Holdings Raised by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 30.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,974 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.6% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.56.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $2.44 on Tuesday, reaching $306.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,473,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,492. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $293.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $297.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total transaction of $12,137,996.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,490,132.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,354 shares of company stock worth $13,989,948 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

