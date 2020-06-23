Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) Short Interest Update

Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the May 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 215,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

MATW traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $18.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,204. The firm has a market cap of $572.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.12. Matthews International has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $40.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $374.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.59 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. On average, analysts predict that Matthews International will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MATW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Matthews International from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

In related news, insider Edward M. Brady, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MATW. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,591,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,765,000 after purchasing an additional 25,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Matthews International by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after buying an additional 82,088 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in Matthews International by 6.3% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,028,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,877,000 after buying an additional 61,085 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Matthews International by 41.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 596,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,418,000 after buying an additional 175,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Matthews International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after buying an additional 31,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

